215664
210173
Canada  

Off-duty constable charged with assault in Toronto: Windsor police

Off-duty cop charged

The Canadian Press - | Story: 429929

Windsor police say a constable has been charged with assault causing bodily harm in an altercation that took place while he was off-duty in Toronto. 

Windsor police announced the charge today in connection with the April 30 altercation.

They say the 25-year-old constable was charged by Toronto police but provided no further information about what happened. 

Police say the officer has been suspended with pay. 

They say the case is before the courts. 

Police say the officer joined the force last year. 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News

214474