Off-duty constable charged with assault in Toronto: Windsor police

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street as rain falls in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. Windsor police say a constable has been charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection to an altercation that took place while he was off-duty in Toronto.

Windsor police say a constable has been charged with assault causing bodily harm in an altercation that took place while he was off-duty in Toronto.

Windsor police announced the charge today in connection with the April 30 altercation.

They say the 25-year-old constable was charged by Toronto police but provided no further information about what happened.

Police say the officer has been suspended with pay.

They say the case is before the courts.

Police say the officer joined the force last year.