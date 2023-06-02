Halifax-area residents to board buses to view homes destroyed by wildfires

Photo: Communications Nova Scotia

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m.

Scores of Halifax-area residents whose homes have been destroyed by wildfires were expected to board buses today to get a look at what little remains of where they used to live.

Bill Moore, the region's executive director of community safety, told a news conference that about 200 people would be part of the grim tour through subdivisions northwest of the city's downtown, which fire officials say are safe to enter for a short time.

The wildfire that started Sunday in Upper Tantallon, N.S., is still not under control, but 50 per cent of it was considered contained by firefighters as of Thursday.

About 200 structures, including 151 homes, have been destroyed in the Halifax area, though those numbers could change.

As scattered showers moved across parts of the province today, fire officials warned that the light rain wouldn't do much to slow down four fires burning out of control.

Still, the forecast was calling for steady rain tonight and into Saturday.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.

Scattered showers are moving across parts of Nova Scotia this morning, providing some relief to a province still struggling with its worst wildfire season on record.

The forecast is calling for steady rain tonight and into Saturday, but two major wildfires continue to burn out of control — one northwest of downtown Halifax and another larger fire in the southwestern corner of the province.

As of today, more that 21,000 people have been forced to leave their homes by evacuation orders — 16,000 in suburban Halifax and 6,700 in Shelburne County, which is about half of the municipality's population.

By Thursday night, 50 per cent of the Halifax-area fire had been contained, but the Barrington Lake fire continued to grow, reaching 200 square kilometres — the largest recorded wildfire in the province's history.

About 200 structures, including 151 homes, have been destroyed in the Halifax area, and another 50 homes and cottages have been consumed by the Barrington Lake fire, which started last Saturday.

On Thursday, a small fleet of water bombers took aim at the biggest fire amid soaring temperatures and tinder-dry conditions, and the provincial government said six more aircraft would be flying in from the United States today and over the weekend.

As well, an unspecified number of firefighters from the U.S. and Costa Rica were on their way.

In Ottawa, federal officials announced that more than 300 firefighters from the United States and South Africa are heading to Canada to battle what has become an unprecedented wildfire season.