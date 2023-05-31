Northern Alberta community of Fort Chipewyan evacuated due to wildfire

Photo: Alberta Wildfire

A hamlet in northern Alberta has been placed under an evacuation order as a wildfire burns nearby.

Residents of Fort Chipewyan, a community of about 800 people, had been told earlier in the day to be ready to leave with 15 minutes' notice.

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Mikisew Cree First Nation, Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo issued a joint evacuation order for the community.

Officials say the out-of-control wildfire is about eight kilometres away from Fort Chipewyan's airport and is about 30 square kilometres in size.

The evacuation is being handled in stages, starting with residents in Allison Bay, the community closest to the wildfire boundary.

Air transportation to Fort McMurray, about 300 kilometres to the south, is being arranged, as well as temporary accommodations in Fort McMurray and Fort McKay for evacuees.