UCP leader Smith says she is 'delighted' by endorsements from Harper, Poilievre

Photo: The Canadian Press United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith, centre, makes an election campaign announcement in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 26, 2023. Albertans go to the polls on May 29. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

United Conservative leader Danielle Smith says she would aim to lower the level of political polarization in Alberta if her party wins what has been a tight and often bitter election race.

She made her remarks during her last news conference before Albertans go to the polls on Monday.

Smith says she would consult broadly and make decisions based on what she's heard.

She adds her door is always open to people from all backgrounds and all political persuasions, and she would learn by exchanging ideas.

The UCP leader also says she was delighted to garner endorsements from former prime minister Stephen Harper and federal Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre.

The rival New Democrats have been endorsed by high-profile former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi.