Canada  

Missing child found dead in Ontario town, OPP investigating

The Canadian Press - | Story: 428723

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a child was found dead in Hamilton Township at the same address they had been reported missing from. 

OPP say they received information about a child who had gone missing from the address in the township north of Cobourg, Ont., shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday. 

Police say the child was later found dead at the same address.

They say the force's crime unit and forensic identification services are conducting a death investigation at the residence, alongside the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

