Smith, Notley hope to sway a few more voters with Alberta election days away

Alberta's main election rivals are staying busy in the final days of the campaign.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley has a number of stops scheduled this afternoon in Calgary, where she is set to make quick visits in multiple ridings.

United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith is set to make an announcement in Calgary in the late morning.

On Thursday night, Smith spoke to several hundred supporters at a rally outside a local resort and casino.

She spent much of her 20-minute speech attacking her NDP rival, continually linking Notley with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Albertans go to the polls Monday.