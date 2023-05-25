Alberta election campaign enters final stretch with voting day just around the corner

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Alberta election campaign is entering its final days, but it doesn't seem to be going quietly.

Calgary street pastor Artur Pawlowski has accused Danielle Smith of lying about their phone call and members of her team of offering him inducements to join the United Conservative cause.

Smith has said her conversation with Pawlowski was supposed to be about politics, while he said on Wednesday that it was never supposed to be about anything but his criminal trial relating to a COVID-19 protest in Coutts, Alta.

An investigation centring on that phone call with Pawlowski concluded that Smith interfered in Alberta's justice system.

Pawlowski also claims members of Smith's team offered him a secure legislature seat, cash, amnesty and the opportunity to head up a government investigation of the pandemic.

Voting day is Monday.