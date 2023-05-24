Trudeau leaves door open for Independent MP Han Dong to come back to Liberal caucus

Photo: The Canadian Press Provincial Liberal candidate Han Dong celebrates with supporters while taking part in a rally in Toronto on Thursday, May 22, 2014. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is leaving the door open should Independent MP Han Dong decide he wants to rejoin the Liberal party. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is leaving the door open should Independent MP Han Dong decide he wants to rejoin the Liberals.

The Toronto MP resigned from the government caucus earlier this year, saying he wanted to clear his name following allegations published in media reports.

Global News reported, citing unnamed national security sources, that Dong told a Chinese diplomat in February 2021 that releasing Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor would benefit the Conservatives.

David Johnston, whom Trudeau appointed to investigate the government's response to foreign interference, said that allegation was "false" and has had an adverse effect on Dong.

Trudeau told reporters in Winnipeg today that he looks forward to having conversations with Dong about whether or not he feels his name has been cleared and he wants to come back to the Liberal caucus.

Dong, who is suing Global over its reporting, said in a statement Tuesday that he feels vindicated by Johnston's report and told CBC News he wants to once again sit with the Liberals in the House of Commons.

He did not immediately respond to a request for further comment on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Global News and Corus Entertainment has previously said in a statement that the media organization is "very mindful of the public interest and legal responsibility of this important accountability reporting."