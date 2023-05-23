Advance polls for Alberta election open today, following long weekend rallies

Photo: The Canadian Press

Advance polls open today as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.

United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith will cast a ballot in Calgary at an advance polling station this morning, following a weekend where she made numerous campaign stops in Edmonton.

The city has been a stronghold for the NDP.

At a rally in the capital, Smith stressed her party's commitment to public safety, saying she knows what it's like to walk in downtown Edmonton, as well as what it's like to feel unsafe taking public transit in the city.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley, meanwhile, spoke at a rally in Calgary yesterday, where the party is hoping to gain seats.

Notley said the election comes down to who you trust and more Conservatives are realizing that basic Alberta values are not represented in Smith’s UCP every day.