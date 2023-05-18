WestJet, pilots reach 11th-hour deal as strike averted

Photo: The Canadian Press WestJet has started to cancel flights as talks with the pilots’ union remained at a “critical impasse,” the company said in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, May 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

WestJet and its pilots union say they have reached a last-minute deal, averting a strike ahead of the May long weekend.

A statement from the Air Line Pilots Association says union leaders voted to approve an agreement-in-principle, with a membership vote to begin in the coming days.

The airline had grounded the bulk of its fleet Thursday, including for its Swoop subsidiary, parking their 130 planes at airports from Vancouver to Halifax and leaving thousands of travellers in limbo across the country.

The shutdown affected dozens of routes within Canada and to the U.S. and overseas, while flights at the WestJet Encore regional service and the WestJet-owned Sunwing Airlines were unaffected.

Some 1,800 pilots at WestJet and Swoop had been poised to walk off the job as of 3 a.m. mountain time after the ALPA served a strike notice Monday.

Bernard Lewall, who heads the union's WestJet contingent, had said the workers' issues revolved around pay, job security and scheduling, with pilots earning roughly half of what some of their U.S. counterparts make.

In the ALPA statement, Lewall said union leaders believe the contract "delivers on the goals of better job security, enhanced compensation, and more flexible schedules to allow for a better work/life balance consistent with collective agreements other ALPA-represented pilot groups are signing with their employers.

"This contract will also help solve many of WestJet's pilot attraction and retention issues, benefiting everyone involved from our company to our passengers and fellow employees."

WestJet had cancelled more than 100 flights on Thursday after talks with the union hit what CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech dubbed a critical impasse.