Convicted murderer who escaped from federal prison in Kingston, Ont., located

Photo: The Canadian Press Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

Police say a man who escaped from a minimum-security unit at a federal prison in Kingston, Ont., has been found.

Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson Bill Dickson said the 42-year-old inmate was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday.

Police had said earlier that prison staff discovered the inmate was missing during a formal count at the Collins Bay Institution on Tuesday.

The man was serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder.

Dickson said the man has been charged with being unlawfully at large.

Correctional Service Canada said it will conduct an investigation into what happened.