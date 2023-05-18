Convicted murderer who escaped from federal prison in Kingston, Ont., located

Photo: The Canadian Press
Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.
Police say a man who escaped from a minimum-security unit at a federal prison in Kingston, Ont., has been found.
Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson Bill Dickson said the 42-year-old inmate was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday.
Police had said earlier that prison staff discovered the inmate was missing during a formal count at the Collins Bay Institution on Tuesday.
The man was serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder.
Dickson said the man has been charged with being unlawfully at large.
Correctional Service Canada said it will conduct an investigation into what happened.