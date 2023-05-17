Quebec man fatally shot in small coastal Mexican town Monday

Photo: LinkedIn Victor Masson

A Canadian man was killed in a coastal town in the Mexican state of Oaxaca on Monday.

According to the Prosecutor's Office of Oaxaca, the body of a Canadian man was found inside a vehicle in Puerto Escondido, a small, coastal town popular with surfers and backpackers.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, and the CBC is reporting the man was fatally shot.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Victor Masson, according to a family spokesperson. Masson lived in Saguenay, Quebec, and worked as a mortgage advisor according to his LinkedIn profile.

“The local municipal police notified the [Oaxaca State Attorney General's Office], so the case was brought to the attention of the Regional Deputy Prosecutor of the Coast, which deployed a multidisciplinary team that processed the crime scene, where they ensured evidence found on the site with the aim of collaborating with the investigations into this homicide,” the Prosecutor's Office of Oaxaca stated in a translated statement.

“Based on the findings and information obtained, solid lines of investigation were established that allow focusing the efforts of law enforcement in favour of the direct victim and indirect victims.”

The homicide comes three days after an Argentinian man was killed in a machete attack about 65 kilometres up the coast from Puerto Escondido.