Two shooting deaths within 12 hours in Montreal, eighth and ninth homicides of year

Photo: The Canadian Press

Montreal police are investigating two shooting deaths that occurred within less than twelve hours of each other.

Police responded to a call around 3 a.m. about a 28-year-old man shot dead behind an apartment building in the north-end borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

The man's killing occurred less than 12 hours after the brazen daytime shooting of a 39-year-old woman in a Montreal parking lot in the city's Côte-des-Neiges district.

Police say that when they arrived to the parking lot around 4:30 p.m. they discovered the woman in a vehicle that was still running and had collided with a building.

Witnesses reported a suspect fleeing on foot.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says there doesn't appear to be a link between the killings — the eighth and ninth homicides this year in the city — adding that no arrests have been made.