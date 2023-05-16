Alberta UCP says NDP economic plan will kill jobs and cause people to flee

Photo: The Canadian Press Brian Jean stands with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith after being sworn into cabinet as Jobs, Economy and Northern Development in Edmonton, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The United Conservative Party says the NDP's economic plan will kill jobs and cause people to flee Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Brian Jean, a candidate in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, held a news conference in Calgary to respond to the NDP plan that was released earlier in the day.

Albertans go to the polls on May 29.

The NDP plan, which forecasts a $3.3-billion surplus over three years, includes an increase to the corporate tax rate to 11 per cent from eight per cent to increase revenue.

Jean says that equals a 38 per cent tax increase for Alberta businesses.

He wasn't able to say whether the UCP would release its costed economic plan, but says Albertans can look at this year's provincial budget for more information.