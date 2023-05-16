Amber Alert issued for boy, 8, last seen in Thunder Bay

Photo: OPP

An Amber Alert has been issued for an eight-year-old boy who police believe was abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Thunder Bay Police have identified the boy as Emerson Poulin, who is about four feet in height with brown hair.

They say the boy is believed to be with 28-year-old Christopher Poulin, who is from Prince Albert, Sask.

Police say the pair were last seen in Thunder Bay around 11 p.m. on Monday and could be heading toward Prince Albert.

They say Poulin is about five feet, 11 inches in height with shoulder-length bleached blonde hair.

Police say a warrant is being sought for Poulin's arrest on charges that include abduction, failing to provide necessities of life and unlawful confinement.