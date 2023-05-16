Ontario man charged with sexual assault of minors, allegations date to 1987: police

Photo: The Canadian Press

A 66-year-old Ontario man is facing seven charges of sexually assaulting a minor after police east of Toronto opened an investigation into allegations dating back more than three decades.

Police say the accused, from Oshawa, Ont., has also been charged with six counts of sexual interference with a person under 16, three counts of an invitation to sexual touching, two counts of assault and one count each of forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and gross indecency.

Durham Regional Police say they opened an investigation in early April after a victim came forward to report allegations of sexual abuse from 1987.

Police say they identified a second alleged victim during the investigation, and they are checking to see if there are further victims.

Police say the date of the alleged offences range from 1987 to 2000.

Police say the accused has been released on an undertaking.