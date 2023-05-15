Canadian Blood Services making push for new donors

Photo: Contributed

Canadian Blood Services is highlighting the need for more than 100,000 new blood and plasma donors to meet ongoing patient needs.

“We know Canadians are generous people, however there are simply not enough folks donating blood and blood products regularly,” says Ron Vezina, Canadian Blood Services’ vice-president of public affairs.

“People tend to think ‘someone else will do it’. The reality is, there is a small group of dedicated donors filling hospital blood banks. We are grateful for their commitment, but when they aren’t able to donate, it leaves a gap. That could mean the difference between life or death for a patient.”



Canadian Blood Services says over the course of the pandemic, Canada’s donor participation rate dropped from just under four per cent of the eligible population to under two per cent.

“Today we’re launching our Shine a Light campaign to put a spotlight on the challenges we are facing as a result of a declining donor base. This is a mobilization call to people across Canada to join us in strengthening Canada’s Lifeline.”



More than 100,000 new donors are needed every single year



To be one of the 100,000 new donors, download the GiveBlood app, visit blood.ca, or call 1 888 2DONATE (1-888-236-6283) and book an appointment today.



Donors with all blood types are needed.