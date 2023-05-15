K'atl'oodeeche First Nation, Hay River, order evacuations as wildfire spreads

Photo: K'atl'odeeche First Nation

A First Nation reserve and nearby town in the southern Northwest Territories have been evacuated as a wildfire spreads in the area.

K'atl'odeeche First Nation issued an evacuation order Sunday afternoon advising residents to register at the evacuation centre in nearby Hay River.

The Town of Hay River then issued an evacuation order at 11 p.m. Sunday, directing residents to travel to Yellowknife, roughly 480 kilometres away.

In an update early today, N.W.T. Fire said it was highly likely the wildfire had breached the K'atl'odeeche First Nation Reserve and jumped the river to the western part of the Town of Hay River.

It said this was likely caused by winds carrying embers from the fire.

Roughly 3,500 residents from Hay River and the K'atl'odeeche First Nation were ordered to leave last May as the area experienced its worst flooding on record.

In October, the Northwest Territories government said it estimated flooding caused more than $174 million in damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure.