Military being deployed to Alberta wildfires as heat wave approaches

Photo: Facebook/Alberta Wildfire

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are being deployed to Alberta as hot and dry conditions in the forecast threaten to worsen an already intense wildfire season.

Temperatures in the high 20s and low-to-mid-30s are expected in some areas over the coming days, with daytime highs soaring up to 15 degrees above normal.

The Alberta government has announced it will join the federal government in a donation-matching program with the Canadian Red Cross that would see every $1 donated become $3.

The dire situation has even caught the attention of King Charles, who sent thoughts and prayers to the people of Alberta in a written statement released through the Governor General's office.

A provincial state of emergency has been in place since last Saturday.

There were 74 active wildfires in the province as of early Friday morning, including 21 out of control.