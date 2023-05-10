Autopsies complete in the deaths of mother and child killed in Edmonton, police say

Photo: The Canadian Press Family and friends console each other at a vigil Saturday for a mother and an 11-year-old child who were killed outside a school in Edmonton. The Edmonton Medical Examiner determined that the 35-year-old woman and the 11-year-old child both died of multiple sharp-force injuries, adding that the deaths are considered homicides. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police say autopsies are complete in the deaths of a mother and child who were killed outside of a school in Edmonton.

The Edmonton Medical Examiner determined that the 35-year-old woman and the 11-year-old child both died of multiple sharp-force injuries, adding that the deaths are considered homicides.

Family members identified the mother and child as Carolann Robillard and Sarah Miller, who had recently started using the first name Jayden.

Robillard was a single Cree mother with two other children.

They were attacked around suppertime Friday outside Crawford Plains School in southeastern Edmonton.

The suspect, who was known to police and had a record of assaulting children in the past, was found shortly after by officers and shot after an altercation with them.

The suspect was taken to hospital and is currently on life support.