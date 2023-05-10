Wildfire danger continues to be 'extreme' in most of Alberta

Photo: Alberta Wildfire

The Alberta government says fire danger continues to be extreme in most of the province except the Rockies, where lower danger levels were expected.

Some areas have experienced cooler temperatures and some rain, but the government says a return to hot and windy conditions is expected in the coming days.

Indigenous Services Canada said Tuesday that nine First Nations were under threat by active wildfires.

One of them was Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, about 360 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, where 1,600 people were forced to leave after fire destroyed 45 structures and power infrastructure.

As of early Wednesday morning, Alberta's wildfire status dashboard was reporting 81 active wildfires in the province, including 27 listed as out of control.

Firefighters from Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec have arrived in Alberta to help, and the government said late Tuesday that crews were also expected from New Brunswick, Oregon and Alaska.