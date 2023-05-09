Suncor says person injured by bear north of Fort McMurray

Photo: The Canadian Press Suncor's base plant with upgraders in the oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday June 13, 2017. Suncor says an individual was injured by a bear at its base plant site north of Fort McMurray on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Suncor Energy says someone was injured by a bear at its oilsands base plant north of Fort McMurray, Alta., on the weekend.

Spokesman Leithan Slade says it happened on Saturday at 8 p.m.

He says the person was taken to hospital and released a few hours later.

Slade says a full investigation is underway and Bear Scare, a wildlife management company, is on site monitoring high-priority locations.

In 2014, a Suncor worker was killed in a bear attack while working near Fort McMurray.

Slade says he could not yet confirm whether the individual injured was employed by Suncor or a contractor.