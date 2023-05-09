Favourable forecast may help Alberta firefighting effort, but heat expected to return

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith meets with members of the military in Edmonton who are on stand-by to help with wildfires.

Parts of Alberta are experiencing cooler temperatures and even light rain as the province remains under a state of emergency while dozens of wildfires continue raging.

The government is warning, however, that a return to hot and dry conditions is expected and that fires can reignite even after several days of light rain.

More than 29,000 people have been ordered to leave their homes in recent days.

There were roughly 90 active wildfires burning as of Monday evening, with 25 listed as out of control.

The provincial government has announced one-time payments worth $1,250 per adult and $500 per dependent child will be available as early as today for those forced to spend at least seven straight days away from home.

Premier Danielle Smith says military personnel will be deployed to prevent looting and maintain order in evacuated communities.