Beluga, dolphin die at Marineland, Ontario government says

Photo: The Canadian Press A sign for Marineland is shown in Niagara Falls, Ont., on August 14, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

The Ontario government says a beluga whale and a bottlenose dolphin at Marineland have died.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General says the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction informed the province about the deaths.

A ministry spokesman says necropsies have been conducted by professionals retained by Marineland as required under regulations.

Marineland did not immediately return a request for comment, but told the Niagara Falls Review that Sonar, a dolphin, and Kodiak, a beluga, died last week.

The deaths come two months after Kiska, Canada's last remaining captive killer whale, died at the park.

Ontario's Animal Welfare Services team of anti-cruelty officers have been engaged in an active inspection of Marineland for the past three years.