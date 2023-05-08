Alberta election campaign enters second week after party leaders meet about wildfires

Photo: The Canadian Press

The second week of Alberta's election campaign is underway as the province remains under a state of emergency over wildfires.

Voting day is set for May 29.

United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith and NDP Leader Rachel Notley met on Sunday to discuss the fires and both visited with evacuees in Edmonton.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 108 active fires and about 29,000 people had been forced from their homes in several communities.

Notley is scheduled to make a campaign announcement in Calgary today and attend a rally in Lethbridge in the evening.

Smith is to give an update in Edmonton on the fires and speak by phone with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about possible help from the federal government.

Smith said over the weekend that she expects the election to go ahead as planned.

As premier, she said she has been in touch with Elections Alberta and, if needed, accommodations for voting could be made for affected areas.

Some UCP and NDP candidates running in constituencies affected by evacuation orders announced they were suspending their campaigns.