Police investigating death of Gaspé man found trapped under farm tractor

Quebec provincial police say they're investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was trapped under a tractor on a farm on the province's Gaspé Peninsula.

Police spokesman Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay says emergency services were called to the farm in New Richmond, Que., across Chaleur Bay from New Brunswick, shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.

He says the man was transported to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Tremblay says the tractor likely overturned on a slope. He says a collision investigator is analyzing the scene.

Police have not released the man's identity.