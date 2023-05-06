Liberals reject balanced budget and mandatory voting as official policy

Photo: The Canadian Press A stagehand works on the stage in between presenters at the 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa on Thursday, May 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The Liberals have rejected a policy resolution that would have called on them to make a balanced budget part of their next election platform.

The policy resolution brought forward by Quebec Liberals asks the party to develop a clear, costed proposal for a return to balanced budgets, and that it be part of their next election platform.

It was rejected in a morning vote 97-76, without formal debate, and it will not be part of the official party's policy.

Liberals also rejected a policy resolution by Saskatchewan Liberals aiming to have voting in federal elections mandatory for all Canadians over the age of 18, and that failing to do so would result in a small monetary fine.

Delegates at the Liberal Party convention, which concludes today, are set to vote on which 24 remaining policies will be their priority.

They are also set to vote on a new party president.