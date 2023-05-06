Premier says more than 24,000 forced from homes by Alberta wildfires

Photo: Alberta Wildfire

Alberta's premier says an emergency management cabinet committee is set to meet this afternoon as the number of wildfire evacuees in the province has grown to more than 24,000.

Danielle Smith has told a news conference in Calgary that the committee may discuss implementing a provincewide state of emergency.

Smith says there have been 45 new wildfires in Alberta since Friday morning, bringing the number of active fires to 103, with about 121,000 hectares burning.

She says the situation is unprecedented and that hot, dry conditions — which mean only a spark is needed to start a fire — is "truly frightening."

Smith says Alberta Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis has spoken with federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and that Ottawa is on standby to offer help if the province requests it.

Some buildings have been destroyed, including 20 homes, a police station and a store in Fox Lake in northern Alberta.