With flags and fancy hats, Canadians join the crowds ahead of King's coronation

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canadians are joining the crush of jubilant royal fans from all over the world converging on London ahead of tomorrow's coronation.

Flag-draped tents were lined three deep along the road to Buckingham Palace as royal fans donned fancy hats and plastic crowns, sipped champagne and took photos of cardboard cutouts of King Charles.

Over a dozen members of the Monarchist League of Canada gathered in front of a statue of King George VI, where they unfurled a huge Canadian flag and sang the national anthem.

Sally Harris, from Ottawa, said it was important for her to witness the first coronation in 70 years. She said the monarchists are hoping to watch the coronation procession under a big Canadian flag and wave at the King and Queen Consort as they go by.

Canada's official delegation to Saturday's coronation includes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor General Mary Simon, as well as several Indigenous leaders, two astronauts, and several representatives of youth organizations.