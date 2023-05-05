Wildfire destroys homes, police station in northern Alberta

Photo: CTV News

The Alberta government says wildfire has destroyed 20 homes, an RCMP detachment and a store in a northern community.

Three fires are burning in the area of Fox Lake and a reception centre for evacuees has opened at the Fox Lake band office.

Fox Lake is about 550 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Evacuation orders have also been issued for rural areas west and southwest of Edmonton.

The government says 72 wildfires in the province have forced about 3,700 people from their homes.

Most of central Alberta is under a fire ban after a period of windy and unseasonably hot conditions, with little chance of rain in the forecast.