'Hissy fit' fallout: trade minister speaks with U.S. envoy over tax-credit comment

Photo: The Canadian Press United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen talks to reporters after a ceremony at Rideau Hall, in Ottawa on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. International Trade Minister Mary Ng has talked to the U.S. envoy to Ottawa after he accused Canada of having a “hissy fit” about about electric vehicle tax credits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

International Trade Minister Mary Ng has talked to the U.S. envoy to Ottawa after he accused Canada of having a "hissy fit" about about electric vehicle tax credits.

David Cohen made the comments Wednesday during a speech at the Wilson Center's Canada Institute in Washington, D.C.

Cohen was describing Canada's initial reaction to President Joe Biden's plan to create tax credits for EVs that favoured vehicles built in the U.S. with union labour.

Shanti Cosentino, a spokesperson for Ng, says the minister has spoken with Cohen about the comments, but would not elaborate.

She says Ng reiterated Canada's commitment to working together with the U.S. to strengthen North American competitiveness.

Cohen's speech was aimed at dispelling concerns in Canada that the Biden administration's policies are rooted in U.S. protectionism.