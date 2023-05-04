Efforts resuming to repatriate five missing Canadians from Syria, lawyer says

Photo: The Canadian Press Karama camp for displaced Syrians.

A lawyer working to repatriate Canadians from detention in Syria says there is fresh word about two women and three children who had originally been slated to return to Canada last month.

Lawyer Lawrence Greenspon says Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that the department has recently been in contact with Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria about the five Canadians.

He says the department has obtained assurances the authorities will help Canada facilitate repatriation of the five — as it did for 14 other Canadians in April — after they did not turn up for a flight to Canada.

Greenspon says although no time frame has been specified, it gives the families of the two women and three children hope for the return of their loved ones.

Global Affairs had no immediate response to questions about the matter.

Greenspon reached an agreement with the federal government in January to bring home a total of six Canadian women and 13 children who had been part of a court action.