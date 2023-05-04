Girl, 8, dies after hit and run outside Burlington, Ont., school

Photo: The Canadian Press

An eight-year-old girl is dead and a 21-year-old man is facing charges after a hit and run outside a school in Burlington, Ont.

Halton police say the little girl was struck by a vehicle in the entrance to a parking lot between Central High School and Central Public School around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The child was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived, but turned critical, and died of her injuries at hospital a short time later.

Police say the driver of the vehicle took off, but witnesses were able to record the licence plate.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old man at the registered address about 10 minutes after the collision.

The suspect has been arrested for failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, and police say additional charges are possible.