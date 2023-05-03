Body of one of two missing Quebec firefighters found

Photo: The Canadian Press Quebec Premier François Legault watches the Rivière du Gouffre flow as he tours the site of a major spring flood, Wednesday.

Quebec provincial police say they have found a body in the community where two volunteer firefighters were swept away by floodwaters Monday.

Police say in a news release that it appears to be the body of one of the men who went missing during a rescue mission in St-Urbain, Que., northeast of Quebec City, but a coroner will have to confirm.

Multiple media have reported that the two missing firefighters were Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, 55, who were reportedly not related.