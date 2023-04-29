Residents of Edmonton-area hamlets ordered to evacuate as grass fire grows

Photo: Parkland County

UPDATE: 10:32 p.m.

Residents of two hamlets approximately 100 kilometres west of Edmonton have been ordered to evacuate their homes due to an encroaching grass fire.

RCMP say due to high winds, a fire in Parkland County is quickly heading west towards the hamlets of Entwistle and Evansburg.

Alberta Emergency Alert says Parkland County has ordered that everyone west of Range Road 65, north of Township Road 530 to Township Road 534, including all residents of Entwistle, must evacuate immediately.

A second emergency alert has ordered all residents of the hamlet of Evansburg and those in the area directly south of the hamlet in Yellowhead County to evacuate their properties immediately.

The critical alerts, issued just after 6 p.m. and at about 8:15 p.m. local time Saturday, respectively, advised people to collect important documents, medications, and enough food and water to be away for at least three days.

Evacuees from Entwistle are advised to head west on Highway 16, while those from Evansburg should also head west. RCMP say people in Entwistle can go to Tomahawk Community Centre, while those in Evansburg should go to the Wildwood Recreation Complex or the Peers Multiplex.

They say further information will be provided at those locations.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:18 p.m.

Residents of a hamlet approximately 80 kilometres west of Edmonton have been ordered to evacuate due to an encroaching grass fire.

RCMP say due to high winds, the fire that's just south of Highway 16 between Range Road 70 and 71 is quickly heading west towards Entwistle.

Alberta Emergency Alert says Parkland County has ordered that everyone west of Range Road 65, north of Township Road 530 to Township Road 534, including all residents of Entwistle, must evacuate immediately.

The critical alert, issued just after 6 p.m. local time Saturday, advised people to collect important documents, medication, and enough food and water to be away from home for at least three days.

It told evacuees to head west on Highway 16.

RCMP say people can go to Tomahawk Community Center, and further information will be provided to them there.