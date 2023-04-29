Canada to continue air evacuations from Sudan, navy vessels on standby

Photo: The Canadian Press

The federal defence minister says efforts to evacuate Canadians stranded in Sudan will continue today even as conditions deteriorate in the war-torn East African country.

Anita Anand says the military intends to conduct at least one evacuation flight today for Canadians and other residents of allied countries looking to leave.

She says a total of 375 Canadians have been airlifted out so far, either on Canadian flights or those operated by allies.

Anand says the window for future air evacuations is closing, adding that two naval vessels set to depart for the Indo-Pacific region have been ordered to stay near Sudan's main port for the time being.

A total of four Canadian military flights have left the Sudanese capital of Khartoum since Thursday amid escalating clashes between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces.

Gunfire continued in the capital today despite a formal ceasefire between the two sides, and the Sudanese Doctors' Syndicate estimates more than 400 civilians have died and more than 2,000 have been injured since violence broke out two weeks ago.