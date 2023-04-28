Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend King's coronation in London next week

Photo: The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to attend the coronation of King Charles in London next week alongside dignitaries from around the world.

Trudeau's office is likely to unveil more details about his trip to the United Kingdom later today.

The coronation of the 73-year-old monarch will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a religious ceremony conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Canadians will be able to celebrate the coronation at a special event in Ottawa the same day.

The federal Heritage Department says an hour-long program is being prepared to mark the occasion featuring music, art and poetry.

Trudeau was last in London for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in September.