Minister warns impact of federal workers' strike on services is increasingly severe

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser is warning on the eighth day of a public-sector strike that disruptions to important services are getting more and more severe.

Fraser told reporters this morning that citizenship ceremonies have been cancelled and an immigration backlog is growing, with tens of thousands of applications not being processed.

He said the government is working to prioritize essential services for people whose lives may be in danger.

Families Minister Karina Gould says the passport application backlog isn't growing as quickly as feared because fewer people are applying right now.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the increased difficulty in accessing services is a motivator for the federal government and the 155,000-member Public Service Alliance of Canada to resolve their issues at the bargaining table.

Federal workers blocked access to some roadway exits near downtown Ottawa this morning as crowds swelled on Parliament Hill for a rally, and the union is expected to give reporters a bargaining update midday.