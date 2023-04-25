Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off coast

Photo: The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, and two military vessels have arrived off its coast as violence in the region continues for a second week.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says 100 Canadians have already left the country and another 1,700 people have registered with the government and are being contacted by Canadian authorities.

Joly says the federal government is also providing information for people who are attempting to leave the country on their own, and safe passage for Canadians has already been negotiated with several countries in the region, including Kenya, Ethiopia and Egypt.

Canada is continuing calls for a ceasefire, with hundreds killed and thousands injured in violence that erupted last week after power-sharing negotiations between the country's armed forces and paramilitary troops fell apart.

Defence Minister Anita Anand says the government is trying to help anyone who is requesting assistance but called the situation "extremely volatile and extremely intense."

Trudeau also says he spoke with the chairperson of the African Union to offer Canada's support.