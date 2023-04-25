Grass fire under control after some homes evacuated in north Edmonton: fire officials

Photo: CTV News

Fire officials say a grass fire that caused the evacuation of some homes in northwest Edmonton was brought under control Monday.

Rowan Anderson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says it responded to a call about the grass fire in the area of Anthony Henday Drive and 127 Street.

He says more than a dozen fire crews were at the scene and, after about three hours, some were able to leave.

He says homes in the Albany neighbourhood are no longer at risk.

The cause of the fire isn't known.

Anderson says there are no reports of injuries or property damage.