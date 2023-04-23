Commemoration for fifth anniversary of deadly Toronto van attack

Photo: The Canadian Press Two women bring flowers as people gather in Toronto's Mel Lastman Square on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 to commemorate a van attack which left 10 people dead. An event commemorating the anniversary of Toronto's attack will be held in the north-end community where the deadly attack took place five years ago today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto residents and public officials gathered in a north-end community Sunday to mark the fifth anniversary of the city's devastating van attack.

Ten people were killed and 16 others were injured when a man deliberately drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk on a stretch of Toronto's Yonge Street on April 23, 2018.

Another victim died of her injuries years later.

The attack, which stunned the city, was one of Canada's worst mass murders.

Dozens of people attended a memorial ceremony at a local theatre, followed by an outdoor commemoration at Mel Lastman Square.

Betty Forsyth, Ji Hun Kim, Sohe Chung, Geraldine Brady, Chul Min Kang, Anne Marie D'Amico, Munir Najjar, Dorothy Sewell, Andrea Bradden and Renuka Amarasingha died in the attack.

Amaresh Tesfamariam died from her injuries more than three years later.

Alek Minassian was found guilty of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the attack.

He claimed at his trial to be angered by women who wouldn't sleep with him and to have been radicalized on the internet – the presiding judge found he carried out the van attack to achieve notoriety.

Minassian was sentenced to life in prison last year with no possibility of parole for 25 years. He's appealing his conviction.

Toronto residents who live and work in the area where the attack took place five years ago say they still have vivid memories of the rampage and the devastation it brought.

The City of Toronto says plans for a permanent memorial honouring the lives lost in the attack are still being finalized.