Alberta Energy Regulator: Suncor has reported dead birds at oilsands tailings pond

Photo: The Canadian Press A Suncor tailings pond oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on June 13, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Alberta Energy Regulator says it is investigating after Suncor reported the discovery of dozens of dead birds at an oilsands tailings pond.

The regulator says in a post on its website Saturday that Suncor informed them late Friday afternoon that 32 dead waterfowl were located at a tailings pond 29 km north of Fort McMurray at Suncor's Base Mine Site.

The post says Suncor found the birds during an oilsands bird-contact monitoring program survey.

It notes that the "the state of the wildlife indicates that this may not be a recent event, but this is under review."

The post says Suncor has since said it's also found a muskrat and a vole.

The regulator says an AER inspector "was immediately on site" and, in addition to checking bird deterrence systems, the inspector will "ensure mitigation strategies are in place."