$20M theft of gold, other items at Pearson likely needed insider knowledge: expert

Photo: The Canadian Press Peel Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn speaks to the media regarding a theft at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Peel Regional Police say they are investigating the theft of more than $20 million worth of gold and other valuable items from Toronto Pearson Airport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A security expert says the theft of more than $20 million worth of gold and other valuables from Toronto Pearson International Airport this week likely required insider knowledge of the airport and its operations.

Associate professor of sociology and legal studies at the University of Waterloo Phil Boyle says the theft would have required detailed information on where the high-value cargo was going to be and when.

Peel Regional Police said Thursday that they are investigating the cargo theft from an airport holding facility after the gold and other items were reported missing on Monday.

Police have not revealed any information about potential suspects, which airline shipped the cargo or where it was headed.

Boyle says the crime presents a larger concern about weaknesses that allowed the theft to occur at Canada's largest and busiest airport.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority says in a statement that thieves accessed the public side of a warehouse leased to a third party outside its "primary security line," and did not pose a threat to passengers.