Federal strike could push air passenger complaints processing beyond 18 months

Photo: The Canadian Press Passengers arrive at Pearson Airport in Mississauga, Ont. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The strike action by federal civil servants could draw out the wait time for air passenger complaints even further. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The strike by federal civil servants could mean passengers who filed complaints with the country's airline regulator could face even longer processing times.

The Canadian Transportation Agency says a backlog of complaints on issues ranging from lost luggage to compensation for cancelled flights now sits at nearly 45,000 — a processing time of 18 months per case on average.

That's more than triple the tally from a year ago after travel chaos erupted during the summer and winter holidays due to soaring demand, labour shortages and poor weather.

Employees at the regulator are among the members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada that began a strike Wednesday.

The agency says its dispute resolution activities may be subject to delays.

It says regulatory activities such as the issuing of air licences as well as rulings on air, rail and marine issues will continue, with possible disruptions.