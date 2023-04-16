No date for coal phase out as G7 environment ministers wrap meeting in Japan

Photo: The Canadian Press From left, European Union Deputy Secretary General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, France' Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, and Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, at Karuizawa Station for a G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Karuizawa, Japan, Sunday.

Environment and energy ministers from G7 countries wrapped two days of talks in northern Japan on Sunday without acting on Canada's push to set a timeline for phasing out coal-fired power plants.

In their 36-page communique after the meeting in Sapporo, the ministers restated their commitment to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 at the latest, and promised to work with other countries to end new coal-fired power projects that don't take steps to mitigate emissions.

Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told the Japanese public broadcaster last week that he hoped to see "strong language" in the final statement about the phaseout of coal.

The leaders instead reaffirmed they need to achieve a predominantly decarbonized power sector by 2035, which leaves the door open to fossil fuels.

In a statement posted to Twitter Sunday, Guilbeault said he still welcomed the shared commitment between G7 countries to accelerate coal phase-out, but also called for greater urgency.

"For Canada, phasing out coal-fired electricity generation by 2030 has never been so urgent," the statement reads.

"Science is clear, countries, in particular G7, must do more and on a faster timeline to address climate change and keep the Paris Agreement temperature goal in reach."

In the 2015 Paris accord, 196 countries, including Canada, agreed to set national targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions en route to preventing the planet from warming up more than two degrees Celsius on average compared with pre-industrial levels.

Guilbeault has advocated for consensus on phasing out coal by 2030, as Canada has promised to do, but G7 environment ministers have struggled to find common ground on the issue as countries like Japan continue to rely on coal-powered electricity.

Japan advocated instead for its own natural strategy that includes the use of what the country calls "clean coal," where the emissions are captured.