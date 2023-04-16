Calgary police investigating two deaths in southwestern part of the city

Photo: File photo

Calgary police are investigating two deaths in the southwestern part of the city.

Police were called to what they describe as a medical collapse on Spruce Place S.W. near Shaganappi Point Golf Course shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found the body of one person and a second body was found as emergency crews were assessing the scene.

Police say the incident took place in a public area, which they recognize may have been upsetting to anyone who witnessed it.

They say the Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST) is a free service available to all victims of crime or tragedy.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and there is no risk to public.