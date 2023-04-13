Man stabbed in the back in random attack at Edmonton bus stop, police say

Photo: The Canadian Press An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, October 2, 2017. Edmonton police say they are investigating what appears to be a random attack after they were called to a bus stop for reports of a man who had been stabbed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police say a man has been stabbed at an Edmonton bus stop in what appears to be a random attack.

Edmonton police say a 48-year-old man was sitting at a bus stop in the southeastern part of the city at about 6:15 a.m. when someone approached him from behind and stabbed him in the back.

The man was able to call 911 to report the stabbing before he collapsed.

Police also received calls from people in the area who tried to help the man.

They say paramedics treated him before he was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the attacker fled the area on foot and a suspect has yet to be arrested.