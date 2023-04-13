Calgary police investigate suspicious death after man's body found in a suitcase

Photo: The Canadian Press Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Calgary police say they are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in an industrial complex. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary homicide investigators are trying to determine how a man who was found dead earlier this week ended up in a suitcase in an industrial complex.

Officers were called to the Manchester area in the city's southwest at about 3 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a body in a suitcase.

Police say investigators are questioning someone who was at the scene.

An autopsy has identified the man as 62-year-old John Sidney Taylor.

Police say the cause and manner of Taylor's death remain undetermined, pending further tests, but it's being investigated as suspicious because of the way his body was disposed of.

They believe Taylor died elsewhere and was transported to the location.