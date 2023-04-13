One dead, one injured in Calgary shooting; second in same day

One man died and a second person was injured last night after a shooting in a neighbourhood immediately north of Calgary's downtown.
The shooting near a grocery store in the Kensington business district around 9:30 p.m. resulted in a major police response, including a helicopter circling the area.
Calgary EMS told CTV News that a man in his 20s died near the scene.
It was the second shooting to take place in a high-traffic area on the same day.
Earlier Wednesday, a man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a midday shooting on a Calgary Transit bus in downtown's East Village.
Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld described the noon hour shooting as disconcerting and said officers remain committed to Calgarians' safety.