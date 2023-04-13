Suspect in kidnapping, drugging and sexual assault of sex workers appears in court

Photo: The Canadian Press

A man accused of targeting women in Calgary's sex trade is to be back before a judge Friday.

Richard Robert Mantha, 59, faces 13 charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon and sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Police have said they cordoned off a rural property east of Calgary last week looking for evidence after at least three sex workers were drugged, and physically and sexually assaulted.

Investigators also brought in cadaver dogs, but no bodies were found.

Mantha is accused in three separate assault cases beginning in August 2021, as well as two dates in April 2022.

One of the assaults allegedly involved a firearm, another a knife, and the third choking, strangling or suffocating.

Mantha wore a blue jail jumpsuit when he appeared in court by video Wednesday.

His lawyer, Kim Arial, expressed concern her client was having difficulty accessing phones at the Calgary Remand Centre, which made it difficult to plan ahead and discuss options for bail.

Mantha addressed the judge as his case ended.

"Thank you ma'am. Bless you."

Police said they are still investigating and urged any other potential victims to come forward.

Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld was asked at a news conference Wednesday whether other people could have been operating out of the rural property. He said investigators are keeping an open mind.

"Based on what we know now, there could be other people on the property, hence the reason for the search," Neufeld said.

"Hence for the call out as well for people to come forward if they've had any dealings or know anything about that particular situation.

"We always have to be mindful that there could be others as well."